Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 15928220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 2.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.0803 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
