Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 15928220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.0803 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth $152,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth $120,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 16.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at $213,000.

