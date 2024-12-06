Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 92.4% in the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 108,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000.

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $66.31 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.39 and a 12 month high of $66.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.78.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

