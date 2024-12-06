Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Jefferies Financial Group

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $510.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.50.

NYSE DE opened at $448.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $469.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $417.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centennial Bank AR raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

