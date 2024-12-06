Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $166.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $226.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $200.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.82. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $108.65 and a fifty-two week high of $207.29.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.35. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $838,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,853.19. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $208,620.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,474.72. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,660 shares of company stock worth $12,214,428. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

