Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.21 and traded as high as $44.87. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF shares last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 26,492 shares changing hands.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $560.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21.

Get Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $331,000.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.