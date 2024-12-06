Dakota Gold Corp. Announces Update on At-the-Market Offering

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE: DC) recently released a Form 8-K filing on December 3, 2024, providing insights into the company’s current proceedings. The filing includes important updates related to an Equity Distribution Agreement entered into by the company on October 21, 2022, with BMO Capital Markets Corp. and Canaccord Genuity LLC.

As per the report, Dakota Gold Corp. has successfully sold shares of its common stock under a prospectus supplement, garnering approximately $29.5 million in gross proceeds. The company plans to enhance the scope of the offering by amending the prospectus supplement to accommodate the sale of up to $50 million in Common Stock. This amendment is anticipated to take place around December 12, 2024.

It’s noteworthy that the filing explicitly mentions that the Form 8-K should not be perceived as an offer to purchase or sell any securities discussed within it. This stands true especially in areas where such actions would be considered unlawful without prior registration or qualification under the relevant securities laws.

Furthermore, the Form 8-K sheds light on the company’s compliance with Regulation FD Disclosure. Dakota Gold Corp. issued a press release on December 3, 2024, disclosing specific project updates. The press release, highlighted as Exhibit 99.1 in the filing, is provided for reference and incorporated herein.

Additionally, the filing mentions updates under Item 9.01, listing financial statements and exhibits. Included is Exhibit 99.1, detailing the press release dated December 3, 2024. Moreover, the document unfolds pertinent information regarding an equity purchase agreement with affiliates of institutional investors, aimed at issuing and selling a set number of shares of common stock through a private placement exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933.

For deeper insight into the recent developments at Dakota Gold Corp., interested parties may refer to the Form 8-K filing released by the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 3, 2024.

The financial statements and critical details disclosed in this filing highlight Dakota Gold Corp.’s strategic moves and financial undertakings, signifying the company’s proactive approach towards its capital offering strategies and growth trajectory.

The business development and financial strategies laid out in the filing reveal Dakota Gold Corp.’s commitment to enhancing its financial standing and support its future projects and growth objectives.

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

