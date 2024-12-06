CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,527,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,554,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $56.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 67.51%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

