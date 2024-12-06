CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CSLMU) Files Registration Statement on Form S-4 for Business Combination

CSLM Acquisition Corp. recently filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding a significant development in its business operations. On December 5, 2024, CSLM Holdings, Inc., a subsidiary of CSLM, submitted a registration statement on Form S-4 to the SEC. This filing marks a pivotal step in the proposed business combination with Fusemachines Inc., with CSLM Holdings poised to emerge as the surviving public entity post the completion of this transaction.

Get alerts:

Following the consummation of the business combination, CSLM Holdings is scheduled to be rebranded as Fusemachines Inc. The strategic move aims to solidify the positioning and strategic direction of the company moving forward. Additional details regarding this important corporate event can be found in the full press release attached to the filing as Exhibit 99.1.

Regarding the proposed business combination, shareholders of CSLM will soon receive a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus for their input. This crucial document is part of the registration statement and will be essential for shareholders to make informed decisions regarding the business combination. For those interested in a deeper understanding of the matter, CSLM may provide further relevant documents about the transaction in due course.

The announcement also highlighted that CSLM and Fusemachines, along with key personnel from each organization, might be involved in soliciting proxies concerning the business combination based on SEC guidelines. Pertinent information about the leadership at CSLM and Fusemachines can be found in CSLM’s Annual Report and subsequent filings with the SEC.

It is important to note that this disclosure in no way constitutes a financial offer or solicitation to purchase securities, nor does it instigate any recommendation on stock purchases. Any future offerings or transactions will be conducted following the necessary legal frameworks laid out by the Securities Act or any relevant exemptions.

This press release also included forward-looking statements, referencing possible future projections and estimates. Such statements are inherently subject to risk factors and market uncertainties that could ultimately lead to deviations from the anticipated outcomes. It is strongly advised that readers exercise caution when interpreting these forward-looking statements and consider external risk factors as outlined in CSLM’s SEC filings.

Investors and other interested parties can access the full details of this development and related documents via the SEC’s filing portal or by reaching out to CSLM directly. Furthermore, any updates or revisions to the disclosed information will be made available in compliance with legal obligations.

This recent Form 8-K submission represents a crucial step in the ongoing process of the business combination between CSLM and Fusemachines, reflecting the companies’ commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance in their corporate endeavors.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read CSLM Acquisition’s 8K filing here.

CSLM Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors in the Middle East North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Stories