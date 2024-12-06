Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) is Tensile Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Tensile Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93,000 shares during the quarter. Crown makes up approximately 6.4% of Tensile Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tensile Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.51% of Crown worth $58,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 6.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 110.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 36.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 2.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 5.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of CCK stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.57, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.29.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.18. Crown had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Crown’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $725,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,524,572.94. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $96,173.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,734.40. This represents a 7.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,006 shares of company stock worth $2,478,049 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crown from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $110.00 price objective on Crown in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.62.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

