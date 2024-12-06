Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Crown Castle by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup set a $128.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.87.

CCI stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.06. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 221.99%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

