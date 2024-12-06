CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Increased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 260,400.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,790,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $364.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.39, a P/E/G ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $398.33.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush set a $330.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.80.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,498 shares of company stock worth $45,116,385 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

