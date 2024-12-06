Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,365,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181,446 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Coursera were worth $10,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,525,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Coursera by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,800,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,397 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter worth about $5,048,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 61.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,647,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 628,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 994.7% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 642,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 584,085 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $41,676.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,580.06. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $49,954.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,600,298.13. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,885 shares of company stock valued at $102,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.49. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $21.26.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COUR. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Coursera from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Coursera from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Coursera from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.52.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

