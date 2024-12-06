Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Truist Financial

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Core & Main from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Core & Main from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.10.

NYSE:CNM opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $10,976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,113.12. This represents a 68.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $2,753,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,554.61. The trade was a 73.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,926,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 61.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

