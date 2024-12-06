Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Given New $57.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CNM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.10.

CNM stock opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $10,976,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,113.12. This represents a 68.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $2,753,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,554.61. This trade represents a 73.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,926,000 in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 25.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Core & Main by 1.9% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Core & Main by 542.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 33,277 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 12.4% in the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

