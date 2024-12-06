Contrasting NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) and CBRE Acquisition (OTCMKTS:CBAHU)

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) and CBRE Acquisition (OTCMKTS:CBAHU – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NextEra Energy and CBRE Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy 0 7 7 0 2.50 CBRE Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

NextEra Energy currently has a consensus target price of $86.85, suggesting a potential upside of 13.97%. Given NextEra Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NextEra Energy is more favorable than CBRE Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy $28.11 billion 5.57 $7.31 billion $3.38 22.54 CBRE Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares NextEra Energy and CBRE Acquisition”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than CBRE Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.7% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NextEra Energy and CBRE Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy 26.49% 11.94% 3.86% CBRE Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NextEra Energy beats CBRE Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets. The company had approximately 33,276 megawatts of net generating capacity; approximately 90,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines; and 883 substations. It serves approximately 12 million people through approximately 5.9 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

About CBRE Acquisition

Altus Power, Inc. operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

