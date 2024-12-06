Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,100 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Concentrix worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,738,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Concentrix by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,965,000 after purchasing an additional 471,699 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Concentrix by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 623,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 348,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Concentrix by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 813,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,160,000 after purchasing an additional 347,230 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,852,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNXC. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W upgraded Concentrix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.63. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $106.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 1,544 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $79,330.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,490.54. The trade was a 5.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell sold 9,823 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $517,672.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,745,020.70. The trade was a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,367 shares of company stock valued at $641,668 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

