Comparing Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) and Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) and Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Tate & Lyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sow Good alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good 4.47% 8.15% 4.29% Tate & Lyle N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tate & Lyle has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Tate & Lyle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sow Good and Tate & Lyle”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million 1.90 -$3.06 million $0.25 11.92 Tate & Lyle $2.07 billion 1.97 $236.32 million N/A N/A

Tate & Lyle has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sow Good and Tate & Lyle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 3 0 0 2.00 Tate & Lyle 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sow Good currently has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 42.62%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Tate & Lyle.

Summary

Sow Good beats Tate & Lyle on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

(Get Free Report)

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

About Tate & Lyle

(Get Free Report)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The company offers dairy products, soups, sauces, and dressings; bakery products and snacks; texturants; nutritive sweeteners, such as high fructose corn syrup and dextrose; fibres; and stabilizers and functional systems. It also provides industrial starches; acidulants, such as citric acid; and commodities comprising corn gluten feed, meal, and corn oil. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.