Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia ( NYSE:ELPC Free Report ) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

