Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia
About Companhia Paranaense de Energia
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.
Featured Stories
