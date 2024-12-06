Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd cut its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $396.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $1,053,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,220. The trade was a 32.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total transaction of $6,733,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,205 shares in the company, valued at $91,663,540.40. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $497.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.39. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $186.37 and a one year high of $510.79.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

