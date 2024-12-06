Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 445,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $46,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.3 %

CL opened at $95.10 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

