Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading 2.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price traded up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $325.80 and last traded at $317.00. 5,761,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 11,166,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $309.35.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $183.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.33.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,436,386.24. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.10, for a total value of $1,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,956 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,015.60. The trade was a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,554,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 148,906 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,756,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 30.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 30,012 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $2,908,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

