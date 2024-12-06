Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Sells $3,057,100.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.71, for a total value of $3,057,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,407 shares in the company, valued at $21,218,413.97. The trade was a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Monday, November 25th, Paul Grewal sold 7,104 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $2,186,611.20.

On Monday, November 25th, Paul Grewal sold 7,104 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $2,186,611.20.

On Friday, October 25th, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total transaction of $2,099,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.10, for a total value of $1,701,000.00.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $320.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.84 and its 200 day moving average is $220.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.49.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 547.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $32,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 155 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.