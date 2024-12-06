Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Paul Grewal Sells 7,104 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 7,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $2,186,611.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,441,474.60. This represents a 8.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.71, for a total transaction of $3,057,100.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total value of $2,099,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.10, for a total value of $1,701,000.00.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $320.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 3.57. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.51 and a 52 week high of $349.49.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,866,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 25.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 696 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 17.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $183.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.33.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

