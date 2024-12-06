Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong Sells 25,000 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.30, for a total transaction of $7,682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $161,639.80. The trade was a 97.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.30, for a total transaction of $7,682,500.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Brian Armstrong sold 58,269 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.00, for a total transaction of $19,112,232.00.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $320.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.85.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COIN. Mizuho upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $183.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 547.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 155 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

