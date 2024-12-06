Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $78.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $82.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.28.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

