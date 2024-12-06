Citigroup Reaffirms Sell Rating for SSE (LON:SSE)

Citigroup restated their sell rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,716.50 ($21.90) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,821.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,834.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,102.24, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. SSE has a one year low of GBX 1,543.50 ($19.70) and a one year high of GBX 2,019 ($25.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a GBX 21.20 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. SSE’s payout ratio is 3,846.15%.

In other SSE news, insider Martin Pibworth acquired 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,938 ($24.73) per share, with a total value of £775.20 ($989.15). Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

