Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) versus CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Head to Head Contrast

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CompoSecure and Cipher Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 1 6 0 2.86 Cipher Mining 0 0 8 2 3.20

CompoSecure currently has a consensus price target of $16.36, indicating a potential upside of 0.97%. Cipher Mining has a consensus price target of $8.03, indicating a potential upside of 16.56%. Given Cipher Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than CompoSecure.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

37.6% of CompoSecure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 75.0% of CompoSecure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Cipher Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CompoSecure and Cipher Mining”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $390.63 million 3.65 $19.24 million ($0.44) -36.82 Cipher Mining $126.84 million 18.89 -$25.78 million ($0.13) -53.00

CompoSecure has higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining. Cipher Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompoSecure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CompoSecure has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CompoSecure and Cipher Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure -5.63% -14.87% 36.45% Cipher Mining -33.39% -8.29% -7.29%

Summary

Cipher Mining beats CompoSecure on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others. In addition, it offers Payments + Arculus Secure Authenticate, white-labeled cold storage wallet, Payments + Arculus Cold Storage, and Payments + Arculus Authentication + Arculus Cold Storage. The company serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, system integrators, and security specialists. CompoSecure, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

