Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Director Purchases $157,190.00 in Stock

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.19 per share, with a total value of $157,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,855. The trade was a 1.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $157.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.93. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $161.74.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 26.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,782,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $787,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,919 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,514,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,845,000 after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,349,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,360,000 after buying an additional 187,934 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,115,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,739,000 after buying an additional 107,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 981,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,758,000 after purchasing an additional 277,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

