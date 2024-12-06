CIGI FY2024 EPS Lifted by National Bank Financial

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Colliers International Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.39. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Colliers International Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.44 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $167.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.42.

Colliers International Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CIGI opened at $152.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $101.01 and a one year high of $156.96. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.55%.

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 93.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth $112,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

