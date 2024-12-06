Christopher T. Gregory Sells 1,000 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) insider Christopher T. Gregory sold 1,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,198.60. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DXPE traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $75.05. The company had a trading volume of 147,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,258. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.70. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $75.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.22.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $472.94 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 24.8% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 39.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on shares of DXP Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

