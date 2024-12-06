Christopher T. Gregory Sells 1,000 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) insider Christopher T. Gregory sold 1,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,198.60. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
DXP Enterprises Price Performance
DXPE traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $75.05. The company had a trading volume of 147,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,258. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.70. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $75.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.22.
DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $472.94 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stephens raised their price target on shares of DXP Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
DXP Enterprises Company Profile
DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).
