Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,672 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Enphase Energy worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 784.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $70.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.86, a P/E/G ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.69. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $141.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. Guggenheim downgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

