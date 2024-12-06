Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,587 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 22,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 21.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 119.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,412 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $101.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $80.71 and a one year high of $114.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Julie A. Mcalindon sold 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $471,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,013.52. This trade represents a 50.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,135. The trade was a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,021 shares of company stock worth $1,895,948. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

