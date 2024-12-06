Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 69.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Medpace by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 2.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDP opened at $342.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.72 and a 12-month high of $459.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.88.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 50.87%. The business had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEDP. Baird R W cut shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.56.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

