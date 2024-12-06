Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOLV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Solventum during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solventum in the third quarter valued at $26,000.
Solventum Price Performance
SOLV opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.82. Solventum Co. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $96.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on Solventum
Solventum Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Solventum
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.