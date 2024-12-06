Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $9,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in Everest Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Everest Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EG. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $383.00 to $372.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.10.

Everest Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $374.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $343.76 and a 1 year high of $407.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 12.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,330. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total value of $93,741.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,756.48. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

