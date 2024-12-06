Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $8.42 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Conagra Brands worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.8 %

CAG stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 135.92%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.