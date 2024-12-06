Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Teleflex worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFX. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth $346,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 16,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $186.47 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $185.27 and a 12 month high of $257.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.11. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

TFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

