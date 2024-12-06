Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Buys 118,781 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,781 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Gentex by 3.0% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,343,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,432,000 after purchasing an additional 126,416 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Gentex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,259,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,599,000 after buying an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,989,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,475,000 after acquiring an additional 489,689 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 8.7% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,222,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,626,000 after acquiring an additional 259,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gentex by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,077,000 after acquiring an additional 72,599 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Gentex Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $29.75 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 25.67%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

