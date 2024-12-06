Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,057 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 104,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 367,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 30.7% in the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 3,269 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 73.8% in the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 28,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.56.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $226.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.68. The company has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.97. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $228.10.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

