Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 160.80% from the company’s previous close.

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

FBRX stock opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity

In other Forte Biosciences news, CFO Antony A. Riley bought 22,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $124,952.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,806.80. The trade was a 272.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

