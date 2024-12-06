C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) CEO Sells $95,912.00 in Stock

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) CEO Bryan Edwin Mckernon sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $95,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,620. This represents a 8.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

C&F Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

CFFI stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. C&F Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $79.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average of $56.44.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 62,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of C&F Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

