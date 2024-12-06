Centiva Capital LP Sells 3,791 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 333.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RGA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,812.29. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $221.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $157.48 and a twelve month high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.09.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

