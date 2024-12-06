Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 81,701.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,725,000 after buying an additional 1,328,462 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2,360.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 644,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 618,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 34.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 30.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 122,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 37.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 30,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $91.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.78 and a 1-year high of $92.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adtalem Global Education last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education's quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $361,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,857.01. This trade represents a 25.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $525,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,628.50. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Articles

