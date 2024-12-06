Centiva Capital LP Increases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Centiva Capital LP grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in PPL were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 79,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of PPL by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 15.7% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 3.4% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PPL in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $35.15.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $314,680.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,107.90. This represents a 42.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.