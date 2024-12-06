Centiva Capital LP Buys 23,097 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 224.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,145,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,375,000 after buying an additional 556,859 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth about $13,535,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 521,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 424,580 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,073,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 198,553 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,911,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.3 %

MGIC Investment stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $306.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.03 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

