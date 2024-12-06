Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 5,983 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 163.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $190.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.25 and a 52 week high of $194.83.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight Capital raised Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, October 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $199.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.40.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

