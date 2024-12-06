Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,327,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735,408 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.43% of Centene worth $1,304,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,464,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,468,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,683,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Centene by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Centene by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 26,739 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Stock Down 3.0 %

CNC stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average of $69.42.

In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 486,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,284.58. The trade was a 3.66 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sarah London bought 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.80 per share, with a total value of $250,313.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,229 shares in the company, valued at $40,567,523.20. This represents a 0.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

