Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Senior Officer Sells C$1,160,059.44 in Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 9,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.54, for a total value of C$1,160,059.44.

Celestica Stock Performance

Celestica stock opened at C$129.25 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of C$35.13 and a 52-week high of C$130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$98.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$81.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Celestica to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

