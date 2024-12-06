CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $136.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.60. CBRE Group has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $238,382.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,026.36. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

