Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 3,368 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 283.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 96.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.09 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -182.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.15.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

